Dog fatally struck on McBean Parkway 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were called to the scene where a dog was fatally struck by a vehicle on McBean Parkway Tuesday afternoon in Valencia, amid online reports that good Samaritans were trying to rescue the dog and pull it from traffic lanes.

Deputies were unable to provide additional details regarding the incident.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station, deputies responded to the incident, which took place south of Skycrest Circle Drive.

According to a radio dispatch recording and transcript posted on the Citizen application, deputies responded to the call around 1 p.m., with multiple bystanders attempting to stop and save the dog, creating a traffic hazard on McBean Parkway.

According to a deputy on the scene, an informant called to report that she hit the dog. L.A. County Animal Care and Control personnel were en route at the time of this story’s publication.