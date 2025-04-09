Eslao wins CSF Seymour Award, De Guzman named finalist 

News release

The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that Anthony Eslao, a senior at Golden Valley High School, has been awarded the California Scholarship Federation Seymour Award.

Additionally, Matthew Thomas De Guzman, also from Golden Valley, has been recognized as a Seymour Award finalist.

The CSF Seymour Award is one of the highest scholastic honors bestowed upon high school students in California, recognizing exceptional academic achievement and outstanding service to the school and community, according to a news release from the Hart district.

Eslao and De Guzman were nominated for the award by CSF advisor Shanna Mann in recognition of their commitment to academia and their embodiment of the CSF motto, “Scholars for Service,” the release said.

Anthony Eslao Matthew Thomas De Guzman

Eslao was selected as the Seymour Award winner through a rigorous interview process, the release said, adding that his academic achievements, extensive community service, and outstanding character set him apart as a model of the CSF values.

“Both Anthony and Matthew have gone above and beyond in their dedication to academic excellence, amassing hundreds of hours of community service throughout their high school careers,” the release said. “Their involvement in a wide array of campus programs further exemplifies their leadership and dedication to making a positive impact on their school and community.”

“Matthew and Anthony have demonstrated a remarkable level of commitment to both their academic studies and their service to others,” Sal Frias, principal of Golden Valley High School, said in the release. “We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and thrilled that they have been recognized for their hard work and dedication. Anthony’s selection as the California Scholarship Federation Seymour Award winner for the South Central Region speaks to his exceptional character and leadership.”

For more information, visit csf-cjsf.org/2024-2025-seymour-awards-south-central-region.