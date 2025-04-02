Hart district set to host online safety parent meeting 

The William S. Hart Union High School District and Homeland Security Investigations are scheduled to host a special parent meeting at Saugus High School on April 14, following the arrest of a Panorama City man on suspicion of soliciting sex from minors, including two juveniles who were believed to be Hart district students, according to an alert from the district.

The meeting is to be held in the Saugus High School auditorium, located at 21900 Centurion Way, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to the ParentSquare alert. Spanish translation will also be provided. To submit questions in advance for the meeting, visit tinyurl.com/muuammb3.

“Please join us for a special parent session focusing on online safety for our children and how to protect them from dangers online, presented by Homeland Security Investigations. Information on additional support resources will also be available for both children and parents. Please note that while specifics of the ongoing investigation cannot be shared, current events will be addressed,” read the alert.

On March 25, the Hart district sent an alert notifying parents that Homeland Security Investigations informed district officials that an individual had been arrested on suspicion of offering alcohol, drugs and soliciting sex from minors on social media in several communities throughout Southern California, and that two Hart district students may be among the victims.

The suspect, 37-year-old Saul Alfaro, of Panorama City, was booked on suspicion of a federal charge, enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, according to a statement from Sgt. Stephen Turner of the Burbank Police Department

Alfaro used the following profile names to communicate with minors: mr_jointz, val.91503836, 8o5_joeyy, scv_joeyy1, kim.9120123, mia.7477289, cfs3.99771776 and hugediktaylr, according to a Burbank Police Department news release.

Hart district officials said in the March 25 statement released to parents that they did not believe the victims were contacted using school-issued devices or through the school’s network.

The district said it uses a variety of safeguards to keep students safe, including advanced content filtering, network monitoring and device management systems, according to the district’s statement. “Our district continuously educates students on responsible online behavior and works closely with parents, staff, and law enforcement to address emerging digital threats.”