House passes Whitesides’ DOE/NASA bill 

News release

The House of Representatives has passed Rep. George Whitesides’ DOE and NASA Interagency Research Coordination Act, a bipartisan bill co-sponsored by Rep. Nick Begich, R-AK, to formally strengthen collaboration between the Department of Energy and NASA.

“This legislation will ensure continued U.S. leadership in space exploration and energy innovation by codifying a long-standing partnership between the two agencies into federal law,” said a news release from Whitesides’ office.

“As NASA’s former chief of staff, I know that research collaboration is critical to the overall goal of advancing America’s leadership in space,” Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, said in the release. “By formalizing NASA’s partnership with the Department of Energy through bipartisan legislation, we can ensure greater efficiency, oversight, and progress in space exploration and energy innovation.”

For more than 50 years, DOE and its predecessor, the Atomic Energy Commission, have contributed to America’s space program, most notably through the development of Radioisotope Power Systems, which powered the Apollo missions and more than two dozen other space expeditions. Today, the two agencies continue to work together on nuclear thermal propulsion systems and fission surface power technologies, which will be critical for future lunar and Martian exploration, the release said.

Despite this long-standing collaboration, no formal law governs their partnership. The DOE and NASA Interagency Research Coordination Act ensures a structured and efficient research relationship between the agencies, allowing Congress to better oversee their joint initiatives and direct resources toward breakthrough technologies. This legislation directs the Secretary of Energy and the Administrator of NASA to carry out cross-cutting research and development focused on their respective mission priorities.

The bill, which now heads to the Senate, does not authorize additional spending, ensuring that DOE and NASA operate within their existing budgets, the release said. It also requires both agencies to submit a comprehensive report to Congress within two years of enactment, detailing their collaborative efforts, research achievements, and future initiatives.