Motorcyclist transported to hospital following crash  

A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries following a traffic collision on Tuesday morning on Interstate 5 at Biscailuz Drive, according to an official with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area office.

Officers with the CHP responded to reports of a motorcycle crash at 10:57 a.m. on the southbound side of the I-5, CHP Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos- Lopez said. The crash occurred at Biscailuz Drive, just south of Hasley Canyon Road.

Circumstances as to how the collision occurred were being investigated as of the publication of this story, he said, but added that the collision may have involved a second vehicle.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision at 11:01 a.m. and personnel were on the scene of the incident four minutes after initial dispatch time, said Fred Fielding, public information officer for the agency.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, Burgos-Lopez added, and the incident was closed at 11:35 a.m. by the L.A. County Fire Department, Fielding said.