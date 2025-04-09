No injuries in Saugus car fire  

No injuries or transports were reported following a vehicle fire that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Saugus, according to an official with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Festividad Drive and Bouquet Canyon Road in response to a single-car fire at 12:49 p.m., according to Saadullah Sheikh, a spokesman with the L.A. County Fire Department.

The vehicle involved in the blaze was a gray Toyota Rav 4, according to observations from the scene.

According to a sheriff’s deputy on the scene, a mother self-extricated herself from the vehicle fire with her children. It is unknown how many children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Firefighters were on scene of the blaze just three minutes after the initial dispatch time and contained it to the vehicle, according to Sheikh. There was no spread to the nearby brush or residential homes.

No injuries or transports were reported and the incident was closed at 1:15 p.m., he added.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the incident.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Kelly Ingram (Nishimoto) contributed to this report.