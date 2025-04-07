Over 600 people attend 30th annual Walk 4 MHF

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation hosted its 30th annual Walk 4 MHF Saturday morning at Central Park in Saugus. According to Christian Lazore, member of the MHF board, the walk attracted more than 600 participants, up from about 350 participants last year.

The foundation, which was established in 1995 in honor of Michael Hoefflin, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer at the age of 6 in 1992, provides free support to over 400 local families who have children diagnosed with cancer.

Over 600 people take part in the annual Walk 4 MHF at Central Park in Saugus, Saturday morning, April 5, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Michael Hoefflin Foundation board chair and city of Santa Clarita Assistant City Manager Frank Oviedo spoke more about the MHF and the importance of the walk.

“The foundation has walked alongside families facing what every parent’s worst nightmare is: childhood cancer diagnosis,” Oviedo said. “The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is so unique because of our deep, ongoing connection with the families that we serve. We don’t just provide resources, we build relationships, we offer emotional and financial support, and we make sure no family ever feels alone in this journey, whether it’s through hospital visits, counseling, support, holiday gifts or help with everyday expenses such as gas and groceries. Our goal is very, very simple, and it’s why you’re here today: It’s to ease the burden and bring moments of light during an incredibly dark time for families.”

Michael Hoefflin Foundation board chair and city of Santa Clarita Assistant City Manager Frank Oviedo speaks just before the annual Walk 4 MHF at Central Park in Saugus, Saturday morning, April 5, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Oviedo introduced the two people who started the foundation, Chris and Sue Hoefflin, the parents of Michael Hoefflin.

Chris Hoefflin expressed his gratitude for everyone’s participation in the walk on behalf of himself and his wife.

“We’re always so amazed how much support we’ve had over the years, and Sue and I can’t thank you enough for being here and for those friends that we’ve had for so long, and those new friends that are here, and especially our families that we love so much,” he said to the crowd. “We’re glad that you’re here. As you can tell, we have wonderful volunteer support and leadership on our board. I don’t have to stand up here and talk endlessly, but Sue and I wanted to make sure we did have a chance to say thank you. Welcome and have a wonderful walk today.”

Chris Hoefflin (left) speaks alongside his wife, Sue Hoefflin, to a crowd of people just before the annual Walk 4 MHF at Central Park in Saugus, Saturday morning, April 5, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

According to Lazore in his announcements before the walk began, MHF receives no state or federal funding, and the foundation relies solely on support from the community and its sponsors to fulfill its mission. He mentioned two champion sponsors, Boston Scientific and ASC Process Systems/Appward, both of which had teams walking on Saturday.

Shanley Curran of Boston Scientific and Dave Mason of ASC Process Systems/Appward spoke to participants about what the foundation means to them.

Next, Lazore presented plaques to donors for their support of MHF. He said each year brings about fierce competition, but friendly competition. Yvonne Salas received one of the plaques for raising, as an individual, over $700 for the foundation. And then Mason received the other plaque on behalf of ASC Process Systems/Appward for raising, as a team, over $15,000.

“Collectively, as a group,” Lazore said, “everyone here today — we’ve raised over $91,000 for the Michael Hoefflin Foundation. Thank you so much for that. I can tell you from sitting on the board for the last year, I get to see where these funds go, and this foundation does nothing but drive it back to our families.”

MHF secretary Tracy Sullivan introduced Dante Jones, who spoke about his family’s cancer journey with his daughter, Millie. Millie spoke first:

“Hello,” she said to those in attendance. “I’d like to thank the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for all their love and support during my cancer journey. And now here’s my dad for more.”

Dante Jones (right) speaks about his daughter, Millie Jones (left), just before the annual Walk 4 MHF at Central Park in Saugus, Saturday morning, April 5, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Jones offered words about the unpredictability and the difficulty of the circumstances he and his family faced with Millie’s diagnosis. They didn’t know where to start when they found out.

But they would get help.

“We immediately got connected with this foundation, and it’s been such a massive, massive boon to this fight,” Jones said, “giving us a sense of community, letting us know that we are not in this alone. But also, too, I want to give a shout out to my baby here. You know, she’s been an inspiration.”

He added that seeing her resilience in her fight — taking every single step in stride — has been an inspiration.

Lazore offered some final remarks about Lety Garcia, the foundation’s patient family liaison, who he called the first point of contact for MHF families. He thanked her for not only all that she does for the foundation and the families it serves, but also for making him a better person because she’s in his life.

And with that, the walk began.

When people finished, they were welcomed back with medals, completion certificates and toys for the kids, and music performed by the Golden Valley High School Jazz Ensemble. Games and inflatables were also on hand for little ones to enjoy into the afternoon.

The Golden Valley High School Jazz Ensemble performs for those finishing the annual Walk 4 MHF at Central Park in Saugus, Saturday morning, April 5, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Saugus 11-year-old Violet Cervantes is the first to cross the finish line during the annual Walk 4 MHF at Central Park in Saugus, Saturday morning, April 5, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Girl Scout Brooklyn Hilmer (wearing green shirt) hands out medals to participants during the annual Walk 4 MHF at Central Park in Saugus, Saturday morning, April 5, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal