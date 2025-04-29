Patey named Hart District Teacher of the Year  

News release

The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that Nicholas Patey, Golden Valley High School math teacher, has been selected as the 2025/26 Hart District Teacher of the Year.

This award recognizes outstanding educators who have made a significant impact on the lives of their students and the community, the district said in a news release, describing Patey as an enthusiastic, caring and effective educator.

“Being a student in Mr. Patey’s class is like being within a family,” student Angel Gonzalez said in the release. “He truly does try his best not only to be a teacher but to be a trusted adult where people can trust and come to for help or guidance.”

He works to connect with each of his students to make sure they feel seen and heard in the classroom, forging a bond that motivates them to do well in math, the release said, adding that Patey strives to build critical thinkers who will become the next generation who can solve complex problems.

“It is my distinct honor to celebrate Nicholas Patey as our Teacher of the Year,” district Superintendent Michael Vierra said in the release. “What sets Mr. Patey apart is not only his innovative and engaging approach to teaching mathematics, but also his profound ability to connect authentically with every single student. He fosters a classroom environment built on trust and mutual respect. Furthermore, Nick embodies instructional leadership, actively mentoring peers and providing professional development. He is a true inspiration.”

Patey will be honored at the Annual Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year Awards banquet in the fall and will represent the district at the county-level Teacher of the Year competition.