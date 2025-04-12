Photos: ‘Saddle Up Santa Clarita’ art exhibition

The city held an art reception for it’s “Saddle Up Santa Clarita” juried exhibition that highlights Santa Clarita’s Western heritage through paintings, photographs and mixed-media works on Friday evening at City Hall.



The exhibit will be available to view through May 14 featuring artists Don Vernon, Meghann Flaherty, Taylor Thomas, Jayme Sun Thomas, Laurie Morgan, Josh Anderson, Georgette Arison, Christopher Veselich, Nick Kahn, Silvestre “Sal” Vasquez, Scott Parker, Kerry Clark, Teri Garcia, Tabetha Herr, Eileen Chong, Felicia Tausig, Rachel Patterson, Arthur Anderson, Coty Schack, Advay Mengle, Dakota Zumsteg, Anthony Forzaglia, Chayliel Quintanilla Flores, Meryl Goudey, Nicholas Jeffries, Isabella Gonzalez, Claudia Koch Godinez, Jasper Martinez and Laura Ledesma.

Arthur Anderson (left) speaks with featured artist Laurie Morgan at the “Saddle Up Santa Clarita” art exhibition reception held at Santa Clarita City Hall on April 11, 2025 in Valenica, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

City councilwoman Patsy Ayala speaks featured artists Isabella Gonzalez, 13, over her featured artwork at the “Saddle Up Santa Clarita” art exhibition reception held at Santa Clarita City Hall on April 11, 2025 in Valenica, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Guest Naomi Young looks at numerous art works at the “Saddle Up Santa Clarita” art exhibition reception held at Santa Clarita City Hall on April 11, 2025 in Valenica, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Guests look through the numerous artworks feaured at the “Saddle Up Santa Clarita” art exhibition reception held at Santa Clarita City Hall on April 11, 2025 in Valenica, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Isbaella Gonzalez, 13, (left) with her artwork and city councilwoman Patsy Ayala at the “Saddle Up Santa Clarita” art exhibition reception held at Santa Clarita City Hall on April 11, 2025 in Valenica, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Featured artist Georgetta Arison ith her “Round him up Cowboy” art piece at the “Saddle Up Santa Clarita” art exhibition reception held at Santa Clarita City Hall on April 11, 2025 in Valenica, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal