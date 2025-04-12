Photos: ‘Saddle Up Santa Clarita’ art exhibition

The city held an art reception for it’s “Saddle Up Santa Clarita” juried exhibition that highlights Santa Clarita’s Western heritage through paintings, photographs and mixed-media works on Friday evening at City Hall.
The exhibit will be available to view through May 14 featuring artists Don Vernon, Meghann Flaherty, Taylor Thomas, Jayme Sun Thomas, Laurie Morgan, Josh Anderson, Georgette Arison, Christopher Veselich, Nick Kahn, Silvestre “Sal” Vasquez, Scott Parker, Kerry Clark, Teri Garcia, Tabetha Herr, Eileen Chong, Felicia Tausig, Rachel Patterson, Arthur Anderson, Coty Schack, Advay Mengle, Dakota Zumsteg, Anthony Forzaglia, Chayliel Quintanilla Flores, Meryl Goudey, Nicholas Jeffries, Isabella Gonzalez, Claudia Koch Godinez, Jasper Martinez and Laura Ledesma.