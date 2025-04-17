Reports: 2 dead, 5 hospitalized after shooting at Florida State University 

By T.J. Muscaro and Jacob Burg

Contributing Writers

A mass shooting at Florida State University left at least two people dead and five others hospitalized on Friday, according to multiple news reports.

Nearly three hours after reporting an active shooter on campus and ordering its students into lockdown on Thursday, Florida State University’s FSUAlert emergency system announced that law enforcement officers had “neutralized the threat.”

“Individuals are free to move about other areas of campus,” it stated at 3:17 p.m. ET. “Individuals who may have witnessed anything of value should call 850-891-4987.”

However, the Student Union and the surrounding area were still considered an active crime scene at that time, according to the alert.

The active shooter incident resulted in six patients being sent to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital as law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to the situation.

TMH confirmed over the phone and via email that five of those patients were in serious condition and one was in critical condition.

TMH previously announced that its staff had received victims, though they did not specify an exact number. No deaths were initially reported, but later in the afternoon multiple media outlets reported that two people had died.

“TMH is actively receiving and caring for patients related to an incident that has occurred at Florida State University,” the hospital stated.

“At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share. However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected. We remain in close coordination with emergency responders and public safety officials. Out of respect for patient privacy and to ensure accurate information, we will provide updates as soon as they are available.”

The shooting incident was confirmed by FSUAlert, the school’s official emergency notification and warning system, shortly after 12 p.m. ET, which stated that the offender was in the area of the Student Union and that students should shelter in place.

As of 2:44 p.m., FSUAlert confirmed that the situation had evolved to where law enforcement was beginning to clear rooms across the main campus.

“Continue to shelter in place,” the alert system instructed. “Law enforcement is actively clearing rooms on the main campus. Law enforcement officers will use the safe word SEMINOLE to confirm it is safe to open the door. Continue to shelter in place until law enforcement contacts you.”

FSU is located in Tallahassee, Florida, only a few miles from the state Capitol, where legislators are currently in session, and the incident has drawn the attention of both state and federal lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced in a post on social media platform X that it is “actively engaged” in the situation.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the agency was also involved.

“My team and I have been briefed on the shooting at Florida State, and our FBI Jacksonville team is on the ground assisting,” Patel said. “We will provide full support to local law enforcement as needed. Please keep the FSU community in your prayers.”

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier wrote in a post on X that his office is also responding and updates will be provided “as they become available.”

The Florida State University Police Department said that it can’t give out more information on the shooting as of the publication of this story.

Separately, the Tallahassee Police Department provided an update on the situation on X approximately two hours after FSU Alert’s first report, stating that multiple law enforcement agencies were working to secure the campus and that a “student reunification center” was being set up off campus at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Shortly after that, FSU announced it was providing counseling, health care, and other support services to students and family members at the Donald L. Tucker Center, and asked all students, faculty and staff to call their family or loved ones as soon as possible to provide updates on their status.

The university has also canceled classes and business operations on the main campus through Saturday, and athletic events are canceled through Sunday.

President Donald Trump briefly sidetracked from his ongoing bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House to address the shooting. He told members of the media that he was briefed on it, it was a “horrible thing” and his office would have more to say on it later.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also reacted to the news, stating, “Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding.”

Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor from Tampa Bay posted on X, “I love FSU, the students, faculty and the entire community,” adding prayers for the first responders.

This active shooting incident comes a day after police responded to reports of a shooter at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, taking a suspect into custody. Four male students were injured and hospitalized.

Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.