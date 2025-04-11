Road closures planned for Cowboy Festival 

News release

The 29th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival makes its return to William S. Hart Park, 24141 Newhall Ave., this weekend and some road closures are planned around the event site.

Beginning Friday, roads in the area will be closed for festival transportation and setup. The closures below are scheduled to be in place from 8 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Sunday:

• Newhall Avenue will be closed between Market Street and 4th Street.

• Main Street will be closed from 6th Street to the roundabout in front of Hart Park.

Free parking will be offered at the Cowboy Festival Shuttle Site, located in the dirt lot on 13th Street and Railroad Avenue. From there, attendees can hop on one of Santa Clarita Transit’s buses, which will transport them to and from Hart Park on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In addition, attendees can take Routes 4/14, 5/6 and 12 via Santa Clarita Transit to get to the Cowboy Festival, and if you dress in western attire, your ride is free. You can also utilize the city’s rideshare service, GO! Santa Clarita. For route schedules, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

Alternatively, residents east of Railroad Avenue and Bouquet Canyon Road can board the Metrolink train at the Via Princessa, Vista Canyon or Santa Clarita stations for a ride to the Newhall Metrolink Station, which is a 10-minute walk from Hart Park.

Railroad Avenue and Lyons Avenue will remain open to traffic throughout the festival.