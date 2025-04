The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is scheduled to host its DEA National Take Back Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the station (26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita) on Saturday.

The event is to enable people to dispose of unused or expired medications to prevent misuse, according to the event flyer from the station.

This event happens twice a year and is the only time the station accepts medications.

For more information, call the station directly at 661-260-4000.