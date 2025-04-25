Singing Cowboys rescheduled at ‘A Day at the Rocks’ on Saturday 

Members of the International Western Music Association have been rescheduled to perform at “A Day at the Rocks” at Vasquez Rocks due to inclement weather expected on Saturday, Buffalo Bryan said.

The musicians who are scheduled to perform are Buffalo Bryan, Bob Thomas, Buddy Greenbloom, Double Take (Hildebrand Twins), Larry Wilder and Greg Khougaz (the vice president of the International Western Music Association, California Chapter).

This will be the second time that IWMA is performing, according to Buffalo Bryan.

“In Western music, for me, it’s about an outdoor lifestyle, living with animals, appreciating God’s handywork and being square and honest, and what a lot of people refer to as the spirit of the West,” Buffalo Bryan said.

The event is free to the public, according to Buffalo Bryan.