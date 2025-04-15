Teen pleads no contest in 3 deaths from DUI 

A Redlands teen pleaded no contest Friday to several charges for a fatal DUI crash July 3 that killed her three passengers, two teens from San Bernardino County — a cousin and a close family friend — and a 22-year-old man from Castaic.

She is expected to receive a 10-year sentence as a part of her plea deal, according to Greg Risling, spokesman for the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Taylor Roberson, 19, initially was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol behind the wheel at 2:03 a.m. July 3 after the fatal crash that killed Brian Jeffrey White, as well as Nylah Blanchard, 16, and Quinnel “Q” Anthony Trav Shelton, 15.

California Highway Patrol officers said the car left the road at a high rate of speed, crashed and caught fire after she failed to negotiate a turn on The Old Road, near Parker Road.

On Friday, Roberson pleaded no contest to three felony charges: two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a third count, DUI causing injury. The court also found a violation of Penal Code section 12022.7 (a): “Any person who personally inflicts great bodily injury on any person … in the commission of a felony or attempted felony shall be punished by an additional and consecutive term of imprisonment … for three years.”

Roberson waived her right to be sentenced by Judge Robert Sanchez DuFour on Friday as part of her plea.

She’s due back in court May 27 in San Fernando’s Department I for a restitution hearing and victim-impact statements expected to last approximately one hour.

Roberson managed to extricate herself from the 2010 Toyota Camry she was driving before the car caught fire, according to CHP officials. They also reported the other occupants were not wearing their seatbelts and were ejected from the car after it struck a light pole and then a tree.

The DA’s Office initially also had charged Roberson with: another count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated; two counts of willful cruelty to child possible injury/death; and a second count of driving under the influence and causing an injury crash while intoxicated with a special allegation of having more than one victim.

Roberson has remained free on a $300,000 bond since a July bail hearing.