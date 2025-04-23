The Savvy Senior | How to Choose a Volunteer Vacation 

Dear Savvy Senior,

What can you tell me about volunteer vacation programs? I’m a healthy, 60-year-old, single woman, and am interested in doing some solo traveling, but would like to tie it with something meaningful.

– Purposeful Traveler

Dear Traveler,

If you’re looking to do more on your next vacation than relax in the sun or go sightseeing, volunteer vacations – also known as voluntourism – which combine travel and volunteer work, are a great alternative for solo travelers and have become increasingly popular among older adults.

Volunteer Vacations

There are many organizations today that offer short-term volunteer vacation projects in the U.S. and abroad, lasting anywhere from a few days to a few months.

Common program themes include teaching English, working with children and teens, building and repairing homes and schools, and assisting with community or environmental projects.

In addition, volunteer vacations also give travelers the opportunity to experience the culture more fully and connect with the local people – much different than your run-of-the-mill sightseeing vacation.

Most volunteer vacation groups accept singles, couples and families and you don’t need to speak a foreign language. Costs usually range from around $1,000 to $3,000 per week, not including transportation to the country your site is in. Fees typically cover pre-trip orientation information, room and board, on-site training, ground transportation once you get there, the services of a project leader, and a contribution to the local community that covers material and services related to the project. And, if the organization running your trip is a nonprofit, the cost of your trip, including airfare, is probably tax-deductible.

Where to Look

While there are many organizations that offer volunteer vacations, here are some good options to look into.

Global Volunteers (globalvolunteers.org): A pioneer in global travel, this group tackles hunger, poverty and educational needs. It offers a variety of one, two and three-week service programs in 12 countries, including the U.S.

Earthwatch Institute (earthwatch.org): With an emphasis in environmental conservation and research, they offer dozens of one- and two-week expeditions in countries all over the world.

Conservation VIP (conservationvip.org): Provides environmental conservation volunteer projects to seven destinations abroad and three in the U.S.

Biosphere Expeditions (biosphere-expeditions.org): Offers wildlife conservation expeditions in six countries.

Habitat for Humanity (habitat.org): Offers international house-building trips through its Global Village Program in 16 countries.

Natucate (natucate.com): With a focus on nature and species conservation, they offer one-to-12-week trips in 32 different countries.

American Hiking Society (americanhiking.org): Targeting hikers and backpackers they offer weekend and week-long volunteer vacations in the U.S. that focus on building and maintaining trails.

International Volunteer HQ (volunteerhq.org): Offers a wide variety of one-to-24-week volunteer service projects in dozens of countries.

How to Choose

With so many different volunteer vacations to choose from, selecting one can be difficult. To help you decide, you need to think specifically about what you want. For example: Where you want to go and for how long? What types of work are you interested in doing? What kind of living situation and accommodations do you want? Do you want to volunteer alone or with a group? Do you want a rural or urban placement? Also consider your age and health. Are you up to the task, or do you have any special needs that will need to be met?

Once you figure out what you want and spot a few volunteer vacations that interest you, ask the organization to send you information that describes the accommodations, the fees and what they cover including their refund policy, the work schedule and work details, and anything else you have questions about. Also, get a list of previous volunteers and call them.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.