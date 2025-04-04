Blog

Valencia Hills offers free class on Social Security

Valencia Hills Community Church is offering a free class from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the Hope Center SCV in Canyon Country to help individuals understand Social Security, church officials said. 

Dan Broyles, Valencia Hills pastor of care and strategic planning, said guests can choose between a class in English or Spanish. According to a release about the event, Shirley Nunez, a non-attorney representative, has been helping her clients with the process of applying for Social Security disability benefits for 16 years. 

“I’ll be hosting a one-time class to equip you with the tools to navigate the Social Security system,” she said in the release. “Learn how to navigate the Social Security system and its rules for disability benefits, whether you or someone you know is facing a disability that prevents you/them from working.” 

Nunez added that she can also help those who are exploring retirement options. 

For more information about the free class, go to bit.ly/43H8dka. 

