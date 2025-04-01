Valladares: Senate Democrats reject crime victim protection bill 

News release

The Democrat-controlled Senate Public Safety Committee rejected Kayleigh’s Law, Senate Bill 421, a law proposed by Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, that would create new protections for victims of violent crimes, Valladares’ office announced in a news release.

“Once again the Democrat majority has landed on the side of violent criminals at the expense of crime victims,” Valladares, who represents most of the Santa Clarita Valley, said in the release. “Despite the voters’ mandate for increased public safety and stronger protections for victims, the Democrat majority in the Public Safety Committee has rejected this common-sense measure that would protect victims of violent crimes from repeated trauma by their perpetrators.”

She added: “Kayleigh’s Law is a well-established measure, already enacted in six other states, and serves as a crucial, common-sense step in supporting survivors on their path to healing. Yet, once again, California Democrats have chosen to prioritize criminals over their victims.”

As written, Kayleigh’s Law allows a judge the discretion to issue a lifetime restraining order against a defendant at the time of sentencing for a serious felony, a violent felony, or a felony sex offense, the release said.

Current California law allows for temporary restraining orders that differ in length depending on the crime. In these cases, survivors have to repeatedly face their abusers over and over in court proceedings to continue to receive basic protections, creating unnecessary trauma, the release said.

Under Kayleigh’s Law, survivors of some of the most egregious crimes ­– attempted murder, rape, kidnapping, child molestation, human trafficking of a minor – would be able to begin their journey to healing without the fear of retaliation, continued violence, and harassment, the release said.

In the final hours before the hearing, committee Democrats recommended amendments to the bill that would remove protections for victims of serious and violent crimes like attempted murder, kidnapping, and human trafficking, only leaving victims of sexual crimes eligible for lifetime protections, the release said, adding that they also attempted to eliminate the lifetime restraining orders entirely.

“The suggested amendments by the committee Democrats are a non-starter and would eliminate important protections for victims of some of the most violent and horrific crimes,” Valladares said in the release. “But I’m not giving up. The protections in Kayleigh’s law are too important to abandon. I will continue to work with my colleagues to try to reach common ground on establishing vital safeguards for California’s violent crime victims.”

Kayleigh’s Law is in statute in Arizona, Wisconsin, Colorado, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, and is working its way through the legislative process in Oregon, Missouri, and Wyoming, the release said.