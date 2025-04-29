What is an Anjouan License | Benefits & Application Process

Anjouan License: Your Gateway to Global Online Gaming

The Anjouan License has emerged as a compelling choice for online gaming operators seeking an affordable and flexible entry into the global iGaming market. Issued by the small island of Anjouan in the Comoros Islands, this online gaming license offers a streamlined path for businesses to operate legally in the competitive world of online gambling. Its growing popularity stems from low costs, minimal bureaucracy, and the ability to cater to international markets, making it a go-to option for startups and established companies alike. In this article, we explore what makes the Anjouan License unique, its benefits, how to obtain it, and the challenges operators may face.

What Is the Anjouan License?

The Anjouan License is an offshore gambling license issued by the Anjouan Betting and Gaming Board (ABGB) under the Computer Gaming Licensing Act of 2005. It regulates a wide range of online gambling activities, including casinos, sports betting, poker, and lotteries, for both B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) operators. The license is managed through a partnership between the ABGB, which oversees regulatory compliance, and Anjouan Licensing Services Inc. (ALSI), which handles application processing. Its appeal lies in its simplicity and affordability, allowing operators to establish a legal presence in the iGaming industry without the hefty fees or complex requirements of jurisdictions like Malta or Gibraltar.

History and Regulatory Framework

Anjouan’s journey into gaming licensing began in 2005 when the Comoros Islands recognized the potential of offshore licensing to boost the local economy. The ABGB was established to ensure that licensed operators adhere to international standards for fairness, anti-money laundering (AML), and player protection. ALSI, a private entity, was appointed to streamline the application process, making it faster and more accessible. The legal framework emphasizes transparency, requiring operators to implement robust AML and Know Your Customer (KYC) policies, maintain responsible gaming practices, and use certified random number generators (RNGs) to ensure fair play. This structure has positioned Anjouan as a reliable, albeit lesser-known, licensing jurisdiction.

Types of Activities Covered

The Anjouan License is a single-license model, meaning one license covers a broad spectrum of gambling activities. This versatility is a major draw for operators. The license supports:

Online casinos (slots, table games, live dealer games)

Sports betting platforms

Poker rooms

Lotteries and bingo

Crypto-based gambling platforms

B2B services (software providers, white-label solutions)

This all-in-one approach eliminates the need for multiple licenses, simplifying operations and reducing costs for businesses venturing into diverse gambling sectors.

Why Choose an Anjouan License?

The Anjouan License stands out for its affordability, flexibility, and access to global markets, making it an attractive option compared to more expensive jurisdictions like Malta or Curacao. It caters to startups, small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), and established operators looking to optimize costs while maintaining compliance. The benefits of an Anjouan gambling license include financial advantages, operational simplicity, and the ability to target a wide audience, particularly in emerging markets.

Cost-Effectiveness and Tax Benefits

One of the biggest draws of the Anjouan License is its low cost. The initial licensing fee is approximately €17,000, with annual renewals at a similar rate—a fraction of what operators pay in other jurisdictions. Additionally, Anjouan imposes:

Zero tax on gross gaming revenue (GGR)

No corporate income tax

No value-added tax (VAT)

These financial incentives allow operators to allocate more resources to marketing, technology, or expansion, making the Anjouan license cost a key selling point for budget-conscious businesses.

Global Market Access

The Anjouan License enables operators to serve international markets, except in restricted jurisdictions like the USA, UK, France, and Australia. Its support for cryptocurrency transactions broadens its appeal, allowing operators to tap into the growing crypto gambling sector. The license is recognized by many banks and B2B providers, facilitating partnerships with payment processors, software developers, and white-label platforms. This global reach makes it easier for operators to scale their businesses across diverse regions.

Flexibility for Startups and SMEs

For startups and SMEs, the Anjouan License is a game-changer. Its low entry barriers—minimal bureaucracy, affordable fees, and a fast application process—make it accessible for new entrants. The license supports Anjouan license for startups by allowing operators to use white-label platforms or B2B services, reducing the need for in-house development. Its scalability ensures that businesses can expand operations without needing additional licenses, making it a practical choice for growing companies.

How to Get an Anjouan Gaming License

Obtaining an Anjouan License is a straightforward process that typically takes 2-4 weeks, thanks to the efficient handling by ALSI. Many operators work with consultants like Fast Offshore or GBO to navigate the requirements and ensure compliance. Below, we outline how to get an Anjouan gaming license and the steps involved.

Key Requirements

Applicants must meet specific gambling license requirements to qualify for the Anjouan License. These include:

Forming a company registered in Anjouan

Submitting KYC documents for all beneficial owners and directors

Providing a detailed business plan

Implementing AML and KYC policies

Obtaining RNG certificates for gaming software

Demonstrating financial stability

These requirements ensure that only legitimate operators receive the license, maintaining the jurisdiction’s credibility.

Step-by-Step Application Process

The Anjouan license application process is designed for efficiency. The key steps are:

Register a company in Anjouan through ALSI or a consultant

Prepare and submit KYC documents, business plans, and compliance policies

Undergo due diligence by ALSI to verify the application

Pay the licensing fee (€17,000)

Receive the license upon approval (typically within 2-4 weeks)

This streamlined process allows operators to launch their platforms quickly, minimizing delays.

Ongoing Compliance and Renewal

Once licensed, operators must adhere to ongoing obligations, including annual renewals (approximately €17,000), maintaining AML/KYC compliance, and submitting financial reports. Responsible gaming policies, such as self-exclusion options and age verification, are mandatory. Operators must also update their RNG certificates and compliance documents regularly to remain in good standing with the ABGB.

Challenges and Considerations

While the Anjouan License offers numerous advantages, it’s not without challenges. Operators should be aware of its limitations to make informed decisions.

Restricted Markets

The license prohibits operations in several countries, including:

United States

United Kingdom

France

Australia

Comoros Islands

Operators must also comply with local laws in permitted markets, which may require additional legal due diligence to avoid penalties.

Banking and Recognition Issues

Anjouan’s non-apostilled documents can complicate opening bank accounts in some jurisdictions, as not all financial institutions recognize the license. However, operators can mitigate this by working with electronic money institutions (EMIs) or leveraging cryptocurrency providers, which align with the offshore gambling license model. Building relationships with B2B providers can also help overcome recognition hurdles.

Final Thoughts

The Anjouan License is a cost-effective and flexible solution for online gaming operators aiming to compete in the global iGaming market. Its low costs, tax benefits, and streamlined application process make it ideal for startups and SMEs, while its support for diverse gambling activities and cryptocurrency appeals to established businesses. Despite challenges like restricted markets and banking hurdles, the license offers a viable path for operators seeking affordability without sacrificing compliance. For those ready to enter the online gaming industry, consulting with professionals to navigate the online gaming license process can unlock the full potential of Anjouan’s offerings.