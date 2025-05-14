14-year-old passes Cisco certification test 

Academy of the Canyons 14-year-old Aakash Ahuja Jr., of Valencia, passed the Cisco Certified Network Associate certification test this month just before his 15th birthday on May 23.

According to his father, Aakash Ahuja Sr., it’s a rare achievement for 14-year-olds in the United States and abroad.

“Before he passed, I did not know much about the test,” said Ahuja Sr., a member of the governing board of the William S. Hart Union High School District. “I had an idea that it’s kind of a big deal, but when he actually passed the test, and I put that information in Google to check to see what it is, I realized that it is an extremely big deal.”

According to an online article from CyberSecurityGuide.org, Certstaffix Training, which specializes in providing computer and business skills training, revealed that 95% of test takers fail the test on their first attempt.

Ahuja Jr. wasn’t required to take the test. He said he did it because he’s been passionate about math and computers his whole life.

He took the test on May 21 at College of the Canyons.

“I want to pursue computer engineering and math in a good college,” Ahuja Jr. said. “My aim is to create computer programs, which can practically help our community and country. So, college, then getting a job in computer engineering — that’s my aim for the future.”

Ahuja Sr., a psychiatrist serving within the California State Prison System, said he was proud of his son, adding that, even after a few days of passing the test, his son’s achievement still hadn’t sunk in.

“I hope that he continues to challenge himself,” Ahuja Sr. said, “and actually do something great in this field, which can help, as he mentioned rightly, our community and our country.”