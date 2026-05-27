Plans under way for 2026 Quilt Guild show  

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild is planning its 2026 “Where Quilts and Friendships Bloom“ Quilt Show, scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24-25, at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita.

Admission is $10 for one day or two days for $15. Free parking is available on-site. The show features a display of over 100 handmade quilts, ranging from traditional designs to modern artistic creations, showcasing the talent of local artisans, said a news release from the Quilt Guild.

Show highlights include quilting demonstrations and a vendor boutique with handmade items, quilting fabrics and tools.

Tickets will be available for a chance to win “My Garden,” a custom-made quilt created by members of the nonprofit guild. Food trucks are planned to be on site.

For more information, go to scvquiltguild.org.