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Plans under way for 2026 Quilt Guild show  

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News release 

The Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild is planning its 2026 “Where Quilts and Friendships Bloom“ Quilt Show, scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24-25, at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita. 

Admission is $10 for one day or two days for $15. Free parking is available on-site. The show features a display of over 100 handmade quilts, ranging from traditional designs to modern artistic creations, showcasing the talent of local artisans, said a news release from the Quilt Guild. 

Show highlights include quilting demonstrations and a vendor boutique with handmade items, quilting fabrics and tools. 

Tickets will be available for a chance to win “My Garden,” a custom-made quilt created by members of the nonprofit guild. Food trucks are planned to be on site. 

For more information, go to scvquiltguild.org

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