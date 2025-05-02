$50,000 taken in home burglary  

Residents in Newhall reported a theft of $50,000 after returning home to find shattered glass and forced entry on Thursday, according to a spokesman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to a report of a home break-in on the 19500 block of Ellis Henry Court in Newhall.

Upon arrival, they learned that the burglary may have occurred between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., which is when the house was unoccupied and the residents only learned about the break-in when they returned home, said Watch Commander Sgt. Rios, a spokesman for the station.

A total of $50,000 in cash was reported stolen from the home, along with jewelry, and a screen door and nearby window reportedly suffered damage, which is where deputies believe the suspect forced entry, he added.

No suspect information was available at the time of this story’s publication, and no arrests have been made, Rios stated.

No other break-ins were reported in the nearby area, he added.