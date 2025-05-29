Barger participates in DC roundtable on fire recovery 

News release

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger served in a lead role last week at a bipartisan congressional roundtable discussion on wildfire disaster recovery, hosted in the U.S. Capitol by Democratic Reps. Judy Chu and Brad Sherman and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif, according to a release from Barger’s office.

The high-level meeting convened key federal lawmakers, Los Angeles County leadership, and disaster recovery experts to spotlight the urgent need for federal support in the aftermath of devastating fires across California, the release said.

Held in the Capitol Building, the roundtable titled “Discussion on Fire Disaster Recovery” brought together influential voices to address the ongoing recovery efforts, housing challenges, infrastructure needs, and federal partnerships essential for mitigating future disasters, the release said.

Barger highlighted the progress the county has made thus far, as well as what lies ahead for the future, the release said, adding that attendees also heard from L.A. County firefighter-paramedic and lifelong Altadena resident, Ronnie Evans, who shared his firsthand experience fighting to save his childhood home.

The panel featured a comprehensive lineup of county leaders including Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport, Deputy Director of the Office of Emergency Management Leslie Luke, Public Works Director Mark Pestrella, Fire Chief Anthony J. Marrone, and Emilio Salas, director of the L.A. County Development Authority.

Barger thanked members of Congress for their continued support, particularly their joint advocacy for FEMA assistance, and emphasized the importance of ongoing collaboration between federal and local partners.

“Our communities are still reeling from the aftermath of recent wildfires, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they are not left behind in the recovery process,” Barger said in the release. “We cannot afford to normalize disasters. We must strengthen our federal partnerships to better prepare, respond, and recover. Lives and livelihoods depend on that.”

The panel discussed the status of ongoing recovery efforts, housing displacement challenges, and infrastructure rebuilding. With wildfire seasons growing more destructive, the need for robust federal engagement and resources was a recurring theme.