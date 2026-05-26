‘Empathy Quest’ brings social‑emotional learning to life for Newhall students 

News release

Kaiser Permanente’s Educational Theatre recently brought its “Empathy Quest” performance to Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary School in Newhall, creating an interactive and meaningful learning experience for students, according to a news release from Kaiser Permanente.

Designed for students in grades 3 through 5, Empathy Quest uses storytelling and live performance to help young learners build social-emotional skills, self-awareness and resilience. Through engaging scenes and hands-on participation, students explored ways to manage emotions, navigate challenges and support one another, the release said.

Local leaders in attendance included Newhall School District Superintendent Leticia Hernandez, school board member Suzan Solomon, and representatives from the offices of Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, state Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth.

Kaiser Permanente provides programs like Empathy Quest at no cost to schools across Southern California to help expand access to tools that support students’ mental and emotional health, the release said.