Bill Miranda | Central Park – Where Art and Community Flow Together 

By Mayor Bill Miranda

“Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time.” – Thomas Merton

If you know me or my wonderful wife, Virgina, then you know how deeply art has impacted our lives. From teaching painting classes and visiting museums to simply enjoying the beauty of nature, we find inspiration in the world around us. Art and culture have long been a personal passion of mine – one I’ve proudly brought into my role as a City Council member and now as mayor.

When we plan new parks or enhance existing ones, our vision goes beyond creating places to play. We aim to design spaces that inspire, rejuvenate and invite exploration. That’s why I’m excited to share the opening of one such place that has been years in the making.

Located in one of Santa Clarita’s most beloved destinations – our crown jewel, Central Park – the city’s newest public amenity, the River of Lights, is about to be unveiled to the public. This immersive experience is composed of two parts, each designed to awe and inspire.

The first component is a beautifully designed plaza that winds its way from the sports fields, past the picnic area and to the base of the exercise staircase. Lined with trees and benches, it’s the perfect place to relax, catch a soccer game or chat with friends and family. Along this meandering path, nearly 200 lights are embedded into the ground and up the sides of the 172 steps of the exercise staircase.

Colors have the ability to mimic the striking colors of our beautiful Santa Clarita sunsets or mark the holidays, like the Fourth of July – bringing the park to life in a dynamic, ever-changing display. Also embedded into the ground are pieces of colored glass aggregate, embodying the stones and colors of a flowing river shining beneath the sun, making this amenity a true piece of art.

The second part of the installation is a striking 14-foot sculpture titled, “When Cloud Met a Cloud,” by artist Sujin Lim. This towering work of art sits at the heart of the plaza, and blends artistic expression with Santa Clarita’s commitment to water conservation. The sculpture features three billowing steel clouds above a cascade of brightly colored steel rods symbolizing both raindrops and the infrastructure that carries water throughout our community.

Integrated lighting beneath the sculpture will mimic the gentle pattern of falling rain, inviting residents to walk near the display and even through the steel raindrop poles. It’s a visual tribute to the water cycle and a reminder of our shared responsibility to preserve our resources. Information podiums along the path educate visitors about the history of water in Santa Clarita, the city’s partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency and tips on how to live more sustainability as part of our Green Santa Clarita initiative.

I am proud to announce that this exciting new feature will open to the public this summer. Whether you’re enjoying a picnic, walking the path or climbing the exercise staircase, the River of Lights promises a unique experience each time you visit.

It’s projects like this that reflect what makes Santa Clarita truly special – a community that values infrastructure, recreation and the arts.

To learn more about this project, please visit SantaClarita.gov/CIP or visit SantaClaritaArts.com. As we near the grand opening date, be sure to follow the city on social media for the latest updates and event details. We are excited to invite the community to the River of Lights, where they can connect, reflect and enjoy this display in the heart of Santa Clarita.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].