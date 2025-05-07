‘Bringing it Home’ fundraiser to support local veterans 

News release

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative announced its second annual “Bringing it Home” fundraiser, an exclusive wine and hors d’oeuvre event, is scheduled to be held 6-8 p.m. June 5 at Salt Creek Grille in the Valencia Town Center.

The evening is dedicated to raising funds to provide meals for local veterans in need, ensuring they enjoy a warm and nourishing holiday season, according to a news release from the nonprofit collaborative. Tickets are $75 per person, with limited seating available.

“Salt Creek is honored to support the Veteran Services Collaborative,” restaurant owner Greg Amsler said in the release. “We’re thrilled to offer an evening of wine and good company as a way of giving back to the veterans who have served us.”

Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of curated wines and gourmet hors d’oeuvres. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the collaborative’s efforts to bring holiday meals and support to veterans in Santa Clarita.



To reserve tickets, go to bit.ly/bringinghome.