Brush fire reported in wash near Bridgeport Elementary 

A half-acre brush fire was reported on Thursday afternoon near Bridgeport Elementary School, according to an L.A. County Fire Department official, though no orders had been given to evacuate the school.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 24000 block of Bridgeport Lane at approximately 1:54 p.m. on Thursday and arrived a minute later, according to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the Fire Department.

A report from the scene indicated that the fire was located near the Santa Clara River wash behind the school, and heavy smoke was in the area. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were also at the scene.

A phone call just after 2 p.m. to the school was answered by a receptionist, who said firefighters had not approached school officials regarding the fire, as of this story’s publication.