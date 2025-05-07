Calgrove off-ramp closed until early-June  

News release

The southbound Interstate 5 Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp in Santa Clarita is temporarily closed through June 4 to allow construction crews for the I-5 North County Enhancements Project to upgrade pavement, install new guardrails and perform utility work, according to a news release from the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Local motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and follow recommended detours.

The release said the I-5 North County Enhancement Project is designed to:

• Enhance safety and traffic flow for motorists and freight trucks along the corridor.

• Relieve bottlenecks and improve overall mobility.

• Support future growth in the Santa Clarita Valley and promote long-term economic development throughout North Los Angeles County.

This $679 million highway project is one of L.A. Metro’s key Twenty-Eight by ’28 initiatives and is expected to be completed by 2026, ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, the release said.

Detours include:

Detour 1 (for eastbound Calgrove Boulevard traffic):

• Head north on The Old Road.

• Turn east on Chiquella Lane.

• Continue south on Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road to access the southbound I-5 on-ramp.

Detour 2 (for westbound Calgrove Boulevard traffic):

• Head north on Wiley Canyon Road.

• Turn east on Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road to access the southbound I-5 on-ramp.

For additional information about the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, visit metro.net/i‐5‐enhancements. The project team can be reached via email at [email protected] or by phone at 213-922-2772.