Blog

Calgrove off-ramp closed until early-June  

Press release
Share
Tweet
Email

News release 

The southbound Interstate 5 Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp in Santa Clarita is temporarily closed through June 4 to allow construction crews for the I-5 North County Enhancements Project to upgrade pavement, install new guardrails and perform utility work, according to a news release from the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. 

Local motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and follow recommended detours.  

The release said the I-5 North County Enhancement Project is designed to: 

• Enhance safety and traffic flow for motorists and freight trucks along the corridor. 

• Relieve bottlenecks and improve overall mobility. 

• Support future growth in the Santa Clarita Valley and promote long-term economic development throughout North Los Angeles County. 

This $679 million highway project is one of L.A. Metro’s key Twenty-Eight by ’28 initiatives and is expected to be completed by 2026, ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, the release said.  

Detours include:  

Detour 1 (for eastbound Calgrove Boulevard traffic): 

• Head north on The Old Road. 

• Turn east on Chiquella Lane. 

• Continue south on Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road to access the southbound I-5 on-ramp. 

Detour 2 (for westbound Calgrove Boulevard traffic): 

• Head north on Wiley Canyon Road. 

• Turn east on Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road to access the southbound I-5 on-ramp. 

For additional information about the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, visit metro.net/i‐5‐enhancements. The project team can be reached via email at [email protected] or by phone at 213-922-2772. 

Picture of News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS