Call for entries: TAP Card artwork competition 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita invites artists of all ages to submit original artwork for the 2025 TAP Card Artwork Competition, an opportunity to showcase local talent on a limited-edition Santa Clarita Transit TAP card.

Artists residing in Santa Clarita and surrounding areas can submit artwork that could be featured on the very first Santa Clarita Transit TAP card, which will be distributed later this year. The selected winner will receive a $200 stipend, have their artwork featured on Santa Clarita Transit’s official website and X account and also be included in the Seasons Magazine. The winning artist will also receive TAP Card No. 1 out of 1,000 and an invitation to a special unveiling event in October.

Submissions are open to a variety of mediums including painting, photography, graphic design, digital art and more. Artwork must be original and designed to fit the dimensions of a standard credit card (3.370 by 2.125 inches). The deadline to apply is June 14.

For more details and to submit your design, visit SantaClaritaArts.com, SantaClaritaTransit.com or contact Garrett Fagan at [email protected].