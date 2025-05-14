Canyon Coyotes 4-H Club honors Hauptman with Chris Carroll Award 

By Dagon Sparks

Canyon Coyotes 4-H Club Reporter

The Canyon Coyotes recently presented Luc Hauptman with the Chris Carroll award for being an outstanding member.

Chris Carroll was an ideal 4-H member before he died. He was always willing to lend a helpful hand when someone needed it. He is a true example of someone who uses their hands, heart, head and health to make both their community and the world a better place. This award is annually granted to a member recognized for his/her community both in and out of their club.

Hauptman, 16, has been in the Canyon Coyotes for four years. He has taken part in many projects including shooting sports, poultry and leadership. He has been a junior leader of the computer project. He has held many officer positions, including sergeant at arms, reporter, and currently he is the president of the club.

When asked why they voted for Luc for the Chris Carrol award, members said he is super helpful, reliable, fair, helpful, hard-working, doesn’t complain, and is always volunteering.

After winning the award, Hauptman said, “I am honored and shocked and I thank everyone.”

Hauptman and his parents went out to dinner with Carroll’s parents to learn more about their son’s accomplishments and how he used his skills to make the best better.

Luc’s mother, Shannon Hauptman, said: “It was very nice to meet and spend time with his parents and learn about how they raised their kids in 4-H.”

Getting to meet the Carrolls ensures that their son’s kindness and dedication is never forgotten. The Canyon Coyotes are so grateful for the amazing leader, member, and person Luc Hauptman is. He truly is someone who makes the best better.