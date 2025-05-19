CHP: Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after brief pursuit 

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after California Highway Patrol officers tried to make an enforcement stop on State Route 14 northbound at Soledad Canyon Road at 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to an email statement from Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez with the CHP Newhall-area Office.

The suspect vehicle, a silver Toyota Camry, continued driving without yielding to the emergency lights and siren, initiating a pursuit, Burgos-Lopez said in an email statement.

The suspect continued to drive at speeds fluctuating between 25 and 65 mph, according to the email statement.

His vehicle yielded, blocking the Escondido Canyon Road off ramp and the unit conducted a felony stop, Burgos-Lopez’s email statement said.

The driver exited his vehicle, and the officer took the driver into custody, according to the email statement.

Officers requested paramedics and the suspect was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation, Burgos-Lopez said in his email statement.

The suspect was booked without incident into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to the statement.