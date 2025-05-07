COC appoints new foundation development officer 

News release

The Santa Clarita Community College District and the College of the Canyons Foundation have announced the appointment of Monica Lee “ML” Copeland to the post of chief development officer.

Copeland will work closely with Interim Superintendent/President David C. Andrus, the board of trustees and the foundation board of directors to coordinate and lead the college’s ongoing fundraising endeavors, identify potential donors and develop and maintain collaborative relationships with community leaders, according to a news release from the college.

“I wish to congratulate Monica Lee and welcome her to the College of the Canyons family,” Andrus said in the release. “She will play an essential role as the foundation’s chief development officer by providing greater access and increased opportunities for our students.”

Copeland brings 25 years of experience in business management, marketing communications, and fund development, having secured over $280 million in philanthropic revenue and $1.3 billion in private equity investment, according to the release.

“I am extremely delighted to help guide the College of the Canyons Foundation to increased volunteer investment and engagement,” Copeland said in the release. “The students at College of the Canons deserve every opportunity to reach their higher education destination. This includes funding for tuition, support services and quality programs.”

Before joining the COC Foundation, Copeland served as the chief philanthropy officer for Children’s Bureau, the chief development officer for Cerritos College Foundation, and chief marketing office of Stone Ally. She also owned and operated MLC & Co., where she led fundraising initiatives for KidSave International, the Pasadena POPS Orchestra and Agape International.

“We are very excited to have Monica Lee join our team,” COC Foundation Executive Director Shawna Mann said in the release. “She brings a wealth of experience and new ideas that we believe will bring growth to the foundation, allowing us to serve more students and help the college to continue providing the excellent education that we are known for. We are looking forward to what is next for the foundation.”

“I’m very pleased to welcome Monica Lee to the COC Foundation as our chief development officer,” Gary Horton, chair of the foundation’s board of directors, said in the release. “Her expansive professional fundraising expertise will be instrumental in dynamically increasing our fundraising efficiency and impact. The foundation board looks forward to working with Monica as she empowers foundation efforts in supporting the mission of COC and its students.”

Copeland earned a master of fine arts in writing from Vermont College and a bachelor of arts from Northwestern University. She is a certified fundraising executive.