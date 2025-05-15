Collision leads to vehicle fire on southbound I-5  

A traffic collision involving two vehicles led to a vehicle fire at southbound Interstate 5 and McBean Parkway on Thursday morning, according to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The two vehicles were a blue Kia Sorento and a white Lexus, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

The blue Kia Sorento was the one to catch on fire, according to Burgos-Lopez.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:18 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 10:22 a.m., Tieu said.

There was no spread to brush and no patients were transported, according to Tieu.

The call was closed at 10:57 a.m., Tieu said.

At the time of this publication, there is no additional information available, Tieu said.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.