Deputies seeking help in locating missing Santa Clarita man 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man, Justin Gant, last contacted on Thursday.

Gant, 38, is described as white male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard, with tattoos on his left cheek, chest, left wrist and right arm.

Anyone with information about Gant’s whereabouts can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Person Detail at 323-890-5500.



If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.