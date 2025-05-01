Blog

Deputies: Woman detained after stealing beer, resisting being handcuffed 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station personnel conduct a use of force investigation after a woman who alledgely stole beer from Sprouts Farmers Market off Magic Mountain Parkway resisted being handcuffed on Thursday afternoon, May 1, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal
A woman was detained after stealing beer from Sprouts Farmers Market and then resisting being handcuffed by a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy, according to station officials.   

Sgt. Johnny Gillespie arrived on the scene off Magic Mountain Parkway to investigate a possible use of force incident between the deputy and the suspect. He said he was investigating whether there was use of force and, if there was, how much was used.  

The suspect allegedly stole beer from the Sprouts and appeared to be heavily intoxicated when the deputy made contact with her, said Deputy Wheatcroft at the scene. 

Both Gillespie and Wheatcroft could be seen speaking to the suspect in the back of a patrol vehicle.  

At the time of this story’s publication, the incident was still being investigated at the scene.  

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputy searches groceries bag from a woman who allegedly stole beer from Sprouts Farmers Market off Magic Mountain Parkway on Thursday afternoon, May 1, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal
