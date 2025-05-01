Deputies: Woman detained after stealing beer, resisting being handcuffed 

A woman was detained after stealing beer from Sprouts Farmers Market and then resisting being handcuffed by a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy, according to station officials.

Sgt. Johnny Gillespie arrived on the scene off Magic Mountain Parkway to investigate a possible use of force incident between the deputy and the suspect. He said he was investigating whether there was use of force and, if there was, how much was used.

The suspect allegedly stole beer from the Sprouts and appeared to be heavily intoxicated when the deputy made contact with her, said Deputy Wheatcroft at the scene.

Both Gillespie and Wheatcroft could be seen speaking to the suspect in the back of a patrol vehicle.

At the time of this story’s publication, the incident was still being investigated at the scene.