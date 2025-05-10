Developer, KHTS agree to Main Street deal, subject to city approval 

A co-owner of a local radio station with major concerns about how the station would broadcast a few feet from where major construction work is being proposed said Friday he struck a deal with the project’s Main Street developer.

The deal, however, would require approval from the city of Santa Clarita.

The developer’s proposal, listed in the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, calls for KHTS AM-1220/98.1FM to get more than half of a fee that was previously intended for “future historic preservation efforts,” and the money instead would pay for the station to move to the other side of its building.

The station owners are supporting the project as part of the proposed agreement.

Carl Goldman, who owns the station with his wife, Jeri, confirmed the terms the two sides agreed to are the ones listed as a developer suggestion in the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting on the city’s website as a suggestion from the developer.

The City Council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting states the “original proposal was a contribution to the city of Santa Clarita … of $750,000 for future historic preservation efforts. As outlined in the attached applicant letter dated April 28, 2025, their alternative proposal is a contribution to the city of $300,000 for future historic preservation efforts, as they work with KHTS to address construction noise impacts.”

However, the city staff recommendation still calls for the payment of $750,000 from the developer to the city.

The announcement was made just days before The Hartwell, a 78-condo-unit-and-retail project eyed for Main and Market streets, is slated to be in front of the City Council for further discussion.

The council’s agenda states the developer sent the city an April 28 letter with the terms, after an April 22 hearing led to a 4-0 decision from City Council to hold off on approval considering several concerns, which included the construction impacts.

“Our biggest concern was the sound mitigation, and they’ve agreed to not do drilling before 8 a.m.,” KHTS owner Carl Goldman said Friday. “And our plan is, assuming the project gets approved, we’re going to move to the space on the other side of the building and build a new studio with additional soundproofing.”

He said they have been researching the potential concerns — including alternate locations, potential construction impacts and the cost of a retrofit for their building — since last June, when the plans were first submitted. He said they were told the construction would be going on within inches of their location.

If approved, the new broadcast space would be built in the offices next door to the Goldmans, which they lease to Total Financial Solutions, according to Carl Goldman. A call to TFS was not immediately returned Friday.

The deal is scheduled to be part of the project’s discussion at the Santa Clarita City Council meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday.