Photos: “CBS Sisterhood Fashion Show Luncheon”

The Congregation Beth Shalom hosted a Sisterhood Fashion Show Luncheon at The Oaks Club at Valencia on Sunday after not doing it for 30 years.
The event was to bring together women of Jewish faith, empower them and foster long-lasting relationships.
Photos by: Kamryn Martell/The Signal
