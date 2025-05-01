Blog

Photos: “CBS Sisterhood Fashion Show Luncheon”

Attendees enjoy the morning at the Sisterhood Fashion Show Luncheon at The Oaks Club at Valencia, April 27, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
Attendees enjoy the morning at the Sisterhood Fashion Show Luncheon at The Oaks Club at Valencia, April 27, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
The Congregation Beth Shalom hosted a Sisterhood Fashion Show Luncheon at The Oaks Club at Valencia on Sunday after not doing it for 30 years. 

The event was to bring together women of Jewish faith, empower them and foster long-lasting relationships.

Photos by: Kamryn Martell/The Signal
Picture of Kamryn Martell

Kamryn Martell

