Golden Valley sends off senior student-athletes with ceremony 

Golden Valley High School held a ceremony on Monday honoring several student-athletes who have committed to their respective colleges or universities.

Among the signees being honored were track stars Kiera Donovan, Addae Ma’at and Nyah Fields.

Donovan recently took the CIF Southern Section Division 2 girls’ discus title for the third consecutive year and is set to attend Cal State Fullerton. She also placed fourth in the shot put.

Ma’at placed first in the boys’ triple jump and third in the long jump at the CIF finals. He has signed to UC Riverside.

Fields was also a standout at the CIF finals in the jumping events, taking second in the girls’ long jump and third in the triple jump. She is also set to attend UC Riverside.

Two football players, Jordan Flores and Aryana Chandra, are set to attend California Lutheran University.

Nicholas Waldron has signed for the University of Southern California to play for the Trojans’ men’s volleyball team.

Skylear Sears was a leader for the Golden Valley baseball team and has signed for Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.

Will Flint helped the Golden Valley boys’ soccer team to a couple of wins this past season in the Southern Section playoffs and is planning to attend the University of Redlands.