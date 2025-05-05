Hart district, LASD deputies investigating Saugus High School vandalism incident 

The William S. Hart Union High School District and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are investigating a vandalism incident Sunday night at Saugus High School.

Saugus High School staff said they were unable to comment about the incident and referred any inquiries to Debbie Dunn, communications coordinator for the Hart district, who provided a written statement.

“Administrators at Saugus High School and law enforcement are currently investigating vandalism to the school campus that happened Sunday night. The Hart district does not condone or tolerate activities that damage school property and interrupt learning. Appropriate consequences will follow any acts of vandalism on our campuses,” wrote Dunn.

Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said that Deputy Jonathan Hensley, the school resource deputy, took the incident report on Monday afternoon and that the station is actively investigating the incident.

Jensen said it was reported that several vending machines were damaged and there was graffiti around the campus.

“Multiple unknown suspects caused definitive damage to the campus and the cost of the damage is still being calculated,” said Jensen.

If the cost of the damage is over $400, it will be pursued as a felony vandalism incident, he added.

A Saugus High School campus source confirmed that school staff had finished cleaning up the vandalism by 7 a.m. Monday.