Laurene Weste | Santa Clarita’s Decades-Long History with the Dodgers 

“And when the upcoming winter gives way to spring, rest assured, once again it will be ‘time for Dodger baseball.’” — Vin Scully

The Los Angeles Dodgers trace their roots back to Brooklyn, New York, where they joined the National League in 1890. Originally dubbed the “Trolley Dodgers,” the nickname referenced the web of trolley cars that crisscrossed throughout the borough, requiring pedestrians to “dodge” them just to get around. The name was eventually shortened to the Dodgers, and the team became a beloved fixture in Brooklyn.

Over the decades the Dodgers built a reputation as fierce competitors, appearing in multiple World Series throughout the early 20th century, but often falling short. That all changed in 1947 when the team made history, signing Jackie Robinson, breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier. Robinson immediately impacted the game – winning the inaugural MLB Rookie of the Year Award and finishing fifth in voting for the National League’s Most Valuable Player during his first year.

The Dodgers’ legacy continued to evolve, and in 1958, the team relocated to Los Angeles, becoming one of the first MLB teams on the West Coast. Since then, the Dodgers have cemented their place as one of baseball’s most storied franchises, with a long list of Hall of Famers, and multiple World Series championships – most recently in 2024 with an incredible win against the New York Yankees.

With such a notable history, it’s no wonder why the city of Santa Clarita continues the 46-year tradition of Santa Clarita Dodger Day. Throughout the years, we’ve seen generations of residents attend this beloved outing – those who once went as children now bringing their own kids to experience the magic of baseball. Whether it is the smell of the freshly cut grass, the taste of iconic stadium treats like Dodger Dogs or sweet churros, watching players warm up during batting practice or singing along to “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch — Chavez Ravine feels like a second home to many in our community.

Speaking of community, one of our very own – Tyler Glasnow, a Santa Clarita native and 2011 graduate of Hart High School – is currently a starting pitcher for the Dodgers. He was drafted straight out of high school by the Pittsburgh Pirates. We’re incredibly proud to support him – not only for his accomplishments on the field, but also for the way he continues to give back. Just last year, he returned to his alma mater to connect with students in the baseball program, inspiring the next generation of athletes.

I encourage everyone in our community to take part in America’s favorite pastime this summer and attend Santa Clarita Dodger Day on Saturday, June 21. Whether your kids play on a local baseball or softball team, or you’re simply looking for a fun outing with friends or family, Dodger Day has something for everyone. When purchasing tickets, community members will also have the option to sit together in specially designated sections—making it even easier to enjoy the game alongside neighbors and friends. Plus, every ticket purchase includes a free Santa Clarita Dodger Day clear stadium drawstring bag.

For those who want to attend, but don’t want the hassle of traffic or parking, for just $6 round-trip, attendees can hop on the Dodger Day Shuttle, departing from the McBean Regional Transit Center and the Via Princessa Metrolink Station. Passengers will arrive in time to grab the Ice Cube Bobblehead Giveaway, and find their seats before the very first pitch.

To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets, please visit SCVDodgerDay.com. I hope to see our community out supporting our very own Los Angeles Dodgers this summer! Let’s step up to the plate. It’s time for Dodger baseball!

Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].