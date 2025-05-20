Man arrested on suspicion of criminal threats, battery after threatening a family 

A 74-year-old man from Valencia was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats and battery around noon Saturday at the 25400 block of Town Center Drive in Valencia, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, public information officer with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The victim stated that the suspect punched him four or five times and slapped him once in the head, according to Jensen.

After the suspect hit him, he grabbed two wine glasses, broke them and pointed them at the victim, Jensen said.

The suspect told the victim, the victim’s wife and the victim’s child that he was going to kill them, according to Jensen.

The victim told deputies that he is fearful of the suspect and has sustained that fear ever since the threat was made, Jensen said.

The suspect was positively identified, according to Jensen.