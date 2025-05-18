Minor arrested on suspicion of DUI after traffic collision  

A minor was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Las Mananitas Drive and Vista Delgado Drive at 11:48 p.m. on Saturday, according to Sgt. J. Elizondo with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were called at 11:46 p.m. and arrived on the scene a minute later, Elizondo said.

The vehicle crashed and went over the sidewalk into someone’s front wall, according to video footage posted online.

As of the publication of this story, additional information could not be provided as the full report was not yet available, according to Elizondo.