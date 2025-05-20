Missing UCSB student from SCV found dead in Big Bear Lake 

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday a missing U.C. Santa Barbara student from the Santa Clarita Valley was found dead in Big Bear Lake.

Tanner Prentiss was identified as the 22-year-old student whose body was found Monday morning by the department’s dive team around 10:23 a.m., during the search of an area of the lake “near the Pine Knot Marina,” according to the release.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tanner’s family, friends and all those who are affected by his loss,” read the statement Monday from the department issued via Nixle, an emergency alert system. “The family is requesting privacy as they navigate through this tragic incident.”

Department officials described their dayslong search as extensive.

Prentiss, who appears to have graduated from Saugus High based on records available online, was reported missing while on a trip with several friends to Big Bear Lake.

“After going out for the evening, Tanner did not return to his rental cabin,” read an earlier Nixle. “Tanner was last seen (Saturday), at approximately 12:30 a.m., on Village Drive, in Big Bear Lake.”

Investigators followed up information from people who last saw him, read the statement.

No foul play was indicated, and the Coroner’s Office has assumed the investigation.

The @SBSNOWCLUB posted a tribute to Prentiss on its social media page Monday evening:

“It is with heavy hearts that we sadly announce the passing of our dear friend Tanner Prentiss. Tanner was a brother to all of us, and the only thing bigger than his smile was his heart. Though he’s only been on staff for a year, he has been such a light in all of our lives and we are beyond blessed to call him family. He had so much love for his friends and was ecstatic to see what the future holds which makes it that much harder to see such a beautiful soul leave us at such a young age.”

His cause of death was not immediately available pending the investigation from medical examiners.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the death is now being handled by its Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information to contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at 909-866-0100.