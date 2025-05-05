Organized retail theft charges don’t stick in Target case 

A San Fernando Superior Court judge dismissed two counts and allowed several others to proceed last week for a couple that Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials nicknamed “Bonnie and Clyde” because they were identified as suspects in several incidents.

Judge Robert Sanchez DuFour found cause for Nathaniel Rivas Jr. to be charged with felon in possession of a firearm and an allegation that he had one or more serious violent felony convictions. His second count was possession of ammunition with the same allegation.

DuFour dismissed two of the more serious counts against Rivas, a second-degree robbery charge and the same allegations regarding his prior conviction, and the relatively new organized retail theft charge and the prior allegation.

Rivas’ co-defendant, Maria Elizabeth De La Torre, was not as fortunate, in terms of the charges.

While DuFour also dismissed the organized retail grand theft charge and an allegation of criminal threats, he held her to answer to: a petty theft with two prior convictions charge; second-degree robbery with an allegation that a firearm was used; assault with a deadly weapon with force, possible great bodily injury; felony possession of a firearm; and felony possession of ammunition.

A pair of detectives from the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s Robbery Unit were tasked with the investigation because the thefts were considered serial in nature based on security footage and witness statements, Detective David Ibanez said in a March phone interview.

Station officials considered the store thefts as an “Estes robbery,” when a burglary is elevated to the more serious charge because a suspect uses fear on someone to complete the theft.

The detective wrote in a request for a search of their Canyon Country home on Soledad Canyon Road that detectives had tied it to the same Toyota SUV they say was used in the crimes. A judge approved the search in February.

Ibanez stated in March the evidence of the case indicated there was more than one theft tied to the couple, which was why the organized retail grand theft charge was suspected.

During their search, deputies found methamphetamine, a semiautomatic “ghost gun” and ammunition, according to the return of their search warrant in courthouse records. The SCV Sheriff’s Station also posted a picture of the handgun and narcotics that detectives said they seized at their residence.

The items represented additional violations for the suspects due to their prior rap sheets, according to officials.

De La Torre had shoplifting convictions, as well as a domestic violence conviction on her record. Rivas’ previous convictions include identity theft, assault and weapons possession.

Both remain free on bail pending their trial. They are due back in court May 15 for their arraignment, when they are expected to formally answer to the charges.