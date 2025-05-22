Patsy Ayala | Recognizing Our Hometown Heroes 

“Let no vandalism of avarice or neglect, no ravages of time, testify to the present or to the coming generations, that we have forgotten, as a people, the cost of a free and undivided republic.”

– Gen. John A. Logan

On May 30, 1868, Gen. John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic commemorated the sacrifices of more than 20,000 soldiers who died in battle during the Civil War – this moment marking what would become known as Memorial Day.

While it can be easy to view this holiday as another long weekend or a break from the day-to-day, it is important to remember the true meaning behind it. Men and women throughout our country’s history have selflessly fought to preserve the freedoms we know today – and their bravery deserves to be recognized.

The city of Santa Clarita is a proud supporter of our local active duty and veteran communities through both the Hometown Heroes Banner Program and the Commemorative Brick Program. These wonderful programs help family members showcase their loved ones in memorable ways, sharing the faces and names of the brave individuals who have given so much for our country.

Have you ever visited Veterans Historical Plaza in Old Town Newhall? This Memorial Day weekend, take a moment to visit and take in the scenery. The bricks lining the ellipse are engraved with the names of heroes new and old, forever remembered at this tranquil park. Read about Willie the Drummer Boy and his fearless acts that made him the youngest recipient of the Medal of Honor, or pause for a moment of silence as you read through the names of Santa Clarita residents who are remembered at the Fallen Warriors Monument.

This plaza is a beautiful addition to our city, leaving a lasting impact on all who walk through it. For more information on the Commemorative Brick Program, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Veterans.

Decorating the streetlights in our community are the Hometown Heroes banners – a program open to active-duty military personnel. Loved ones can purchase banners to be installed on four main streets around the city to showcase the names and faces of the brave individuals working hard to protect our freedom. We are honored to have over one hundred banners enrolled in the program, which are installed before Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day.

It is such a humbling experience to see the faces of these men and women proudly displayed throughout town — no matter where they are stationed, no matter how far they might be, you can find pride and closeness in seeing them on your daily commute. For more information on the Hometown Heroes Banner Program, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Heroes.

This Memorial Day, take a moment to remember what the day is truly about — honoring those who have fought for our country. The freedoms that we continue to enjoy are thanks to the brave soldiers in our military. Let’s continue to appreciate the sacrifices made to ensure that America remains the home of the free.

Councilmember Patsy Ayala is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].