Paul Butler | Perfect Attendance, Imperfect Engagement 

I was inspired by a story a while back in The Mighty Signal newspaper about a young student who graduated with perfect attendance. This person never missed a single day of school between the ages of 5 and 18.

This got me thinking about our working world. Have you noticed how some people never seem to take a day off, while others seem to be out more than in? I’ve often thought it would be a good incentive for employers to reward people for perfect attendance in a year.

We’ve all worked with people who seem so addicted to their work that they never take vacation — that’s what I call “imperfect attendance.” Some people take their vacation but work during it — how sad is that? Others work far more than eight hours a day and usually eat lunch at their desk — that’s just not sustainable in the long run.

A motto I’ve always had is: “Love my wife and children — love my work.” That has served me well. No one on their deathbed ever sighed their last breath, wishing they’d spent more time at work.

So, I wonder if we could agree that “perfect attendance” in the workplace means taking a sick day only when genuinely sick and always taking time off to rest and refresh. Perfect attendance could also mean “fully engaged attendance” — giving our best effort while doing the work we are paid to do.

Sadly, I’m sure we’ve all noticed that some employees want to give as little as possible to get as much as possible. Some employees tell me they take all their sick days each year regardless of whether they’re actually sick because they feel entitled to them.

We have consulted with many organizations struggling to engage their employees, yet surprisingly, few people leave the organization. We call this the “quit but stay” syndrome. For all intents and purposes, these individuals have mentally checked out, but they remain because the benefits are good. They choose to drudge on for decades doing work they hate — the problem is, their lack of engagement affects their colleagues and customers negatively. That’s what I call “imperfect attendance,” regardless of how many hours the disgruntled employee clocks up.

Considering we only have one life on this Earth and spend so many waking hours at work, why not aim for greatness? Why not strive to be the best version of ourselves?

I have two watches in my office that belonged to my paternal and maternal grandfathers. I’ve set one to 8 a.m. and the other to 5 p.m. Both have inscriptions from their respective employers thanking them for 40 years of faithful service. I keep these watches for three reasons. Firstly, because they were two men I loved very much — I remember them as grandfathers, not just employees. Secondly, I intentionally set them to a nine-hour working day to inspire me to “go the extra hour” as an employee and now as a business owner.

And thirdly, to remind myself that while we spend so much time at work, we mustn’t forget to invest minutes and hours with our loved ones.

Let’s all commit to “perfect attendance.” Go the extra mile, but don’t burn yourself out. Be grateful for your work and do it to the best of your ability. Avoid half-hearted efforts and just hanging around for the benefits. That benefits no one in the long run. Yes, let’s all commit to “perfect attendance.”

When we show up fully — with energy, purpose and integrity — we don’t just fill a seat; we elevate the whole team. “Perfect attendance” isn’t about never missing a day, it’s about being truly present when we’re here — for our colleagues, our customers, and ourselves.

Paul Butler is a Santa Clarita resident and a client partner with Newleaf Training and Development of Valencia (newleaftd.com). For questions or comments, email Butler at [email protected].