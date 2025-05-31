Robert Lamoureux | Looking to steel an idea for the kitchen? 

Question: Good morning, Robert, just another Santa Clarita resident here, wanting to pick your brain. Wow, you have so much information to share — thanks so much for being willing. Can you help with a dilemma we’re having regarding the area behind our stove? There is drywall only, and we are wanting to put something washable but two things: tile installation is expensive because we don’t know how, and then I know that the grout lines can get stained, so it puts us back into the same issue we have now, where it’ll end up looking soiled.

Any ideas on what can be used? We tried those self-stick tiles and they just fell off. We can’t pay a tile guy at this point in time but would love an idea on what to use. Thank you.

— Suzanne G.

Answer: Suzanne, I understand and believe I have a good solution. It is not a cheap piece of material by any means, but less than tile install and much more washable. It’ll just depend on the aesthetics of your kitchen.

You can purchase a custom cut sheet of stainless steel, which you can apply with mastic, which is a special tar-like adhesive. Your wall needs to be in good condition and relatively flat, or the unevenness will show through. Have this cut to your measurements, then apply to the area. It will offer a clean, updated look that is washable, and it won’t break the bank. Good luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].