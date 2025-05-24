Robert Lamoureux | Remodel project: Heavy-duty floating kitchen shelves 

Question: Hi Robert, we are doing a kitchen remodel, doing the work ourselves, and I want to have open shelving for our everyday dishes and a few other things. This of course will be very heavy, and my husband and I disagree that it can even be done safely and withstand the weight. Can you tell us first, if this is possible, and second, what to use for this purpose? We are able to follow direction well, but this is our first remodel and there are many things that we don’t know. Thank you for your help!

— Lisa B.

Answer: Lisa, this is very possible and, if done correctly, with the proper brackets, will hold heavy items. You can simply go online and search, “heavy duty floating mantle bracket.” You’ll see a piece of flat steel that will have rods coming out of it. This bracket will need to be secured properly to the studs in the wall, using caution to not penetrate any plumbing or electrical lines. There will be a template sent with the bracket, which will help you drill holes in the proper areas and at the proper depth, into the shelving you’ll be using.

Of course, the type of wood is important. You don’t want a soft wood for this. The other thing to consider is the structure of the wall. If there are large inconsistencies in the wall such as bowing, this will transfer to the finished look of the attached shelf. You could have gaps.

Hope this helps. I’d also watch some YouTube videos for visual aid, prior to beginning. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].