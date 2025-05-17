Robert Lamoureux | Seeking rhyme or reason on island outlet code 

Question: Hi Robert, thank you so much, for all of the wisdom you share here for all of us to benefit from. Your knowledge is vast and extremely helpful. My question to you is, why do we have to have an electrical outlet on top of the island we are installing, instead of on the side? I just seems that it will be in the way on top or inset into the counter, where we could easily put it on the side of the island. Can you explain for me, please?

— Robert T.

Answer: Robert, this is a code that has changed a couple of times in the last number of years. In previous years the code allowed this install, because it was believed to be safer than what folks were doing, which is running extension cords from wall outlets onto islands, for things like crockpots. Children and pets were being injured due to the trip hazards, so they changed the code to make side-mounted outlets on the islands, OK.

Well, the issues improved but didn’t go away. Still children could catch or pull cords, and still be injured. The current code is designed to prevent this altogether, hoping it will solve the issues of injury. There are a few different options you have for designing the best option for your space, so look into that and see what works for you. Best of luck.

