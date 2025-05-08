Saugus district approves 2% salary increase for teachers and staff 

The Saugus Union School District governing board on Wednesday approved a 2% salary increase for teachers and staff for the 2024-25 school year as part of a new contract.

Jennifer Stevenson, assistant superintendent of human resources, introduced the items to the board members and said a lot of work when in this year for the new contract with the Saugus Teachers Association.

Before the board approved the new agreements, board member Matt Watson said the district was thankful for everything the teachers did and helping out in the process.

Board member Chris Trunkey said he was thankful to both negotiation teams for the STA and the California School Employees Association Chapter 112.

“It’s never an easy task, but I know when it is approached with thoughtfulness, respect, and transparency that everything gets worked out in the end,” said Trunkey.

Linda Valdes, president of the Saugus Teachers Association, said at the meeting that the union looked forward to the ratification of the new agreement.

“A lot has been accomplished this year in our collective effort to improve working conditions. Thank you to our union leaders, negotiating teams both district and union, bargaining unit members, and the many people across the district who have provided support,” said Valdes.

Stevenson noted that there was a stipend for paraeducators in moderate or severe preschool classes and an increase in longevity added to CSEA’s contract.

It has been a past practice that once the district has settled on agreements with the two unions, they extend the salary increase to any employees who are not represented by the unions, said Stevenson.

According to the Assembly Bill 1200 letter attached in the agenda, the increase will be effective as of July 1, 2024, for all employees on paid status as of that date and with the approval of all the three of the agreements the total compensation is increasing by approximately $1.96 million in the general fund.

Board President Patti Garibay made a motion to approve the STA contract, and the motion was seconded by Trunkey. It passed 4-0. Board member Anna Griese was absent.

Garibay made the motion to approve the CSEA contract, and the motion was seconded by Watson. It passed with a 4-0 vote.

She also made a motion to approve the non-represented employees’ contract, and the motion was seconded by board member Katherine Cooper. It also passed with a 4-0 vote.