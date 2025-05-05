Saugus High School spring play ‘Hadestown’ opens Wednesday 

Saugus High School’s spring play “Hadestown” runs Wednesday through Sunday at The Forum at Saugus High.

The musical is about Greek mythology, specifically the story of Orpheus and Eurydice.

“I did see it (the musical) about a year ago and the music is just so compelling. The music is so beautiful, and I have so many talented seniors this year. I think I have 22 seniors,” said Gina Painter, theater teacher and fine arts department chair at Saugus High.

Tickets will be $15 for the public and $10 for students.

Painter said they have been rehearsing since January and that 60 students are participating in the show, with 41 students in the cast and 19 students in the technical department.

The performances are as follows: 7 p.m. May 7, 8, 9, 10; 2 p.m. May 10; and 6:30 p.m. May 11.